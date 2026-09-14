Pittman caught all three of his targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Falcons.

While Pittman was sixth on the team with three targets, seeing just a 7.5 percent target share on Aaron Rodgers' 40 throws, the newest Steelers wideout paced the team with his 58 yards. Rodgers dropped back to pass 42 times against Atlanta, and Pittman's 39 routes were second on the team behind DK Metcalf's 42. Pittman's ability closer to the line of scrimmage as a possession wideout aligns better with Rodgers, who likes to work the ball out quick. Pittman will have another tough date with the Patriots next Sunday.