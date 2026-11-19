Pittman (foot) was listed as a full participant in Thursday's practice, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

After he was designated for return from injured reserve Wednesday, Pittman practiced for the second day in a row. Pittman took a step forward in activity after he was a limited participant a day earlier, potentially putting him on a path to return from IR ahead of Sunday's game at Philadelphia. In order for Pittman to be eligible to play against the Eagles, the Steelers would have to activate him prior to Saturday's 4 p.m. ET deadline for Week 11 roster moves.