Pittman caught two of four targets for 15 yards Thursday in a loss to the Browns.

Pittman logged a 72 percent offensive snap share, second-most among Pittsburgh wideouts, but he didn't do much with the ample playing time. In fact, Roman Wilson -- who logged a 22 percent offensive snap share -- outproduced Pittman considerably with a 3-74-1 receiving line. In his first season with the Steelers, Pittman has had a tough time connecting with QB Aaron Rodgers, posting just seven catches on 12 targets for 89 yards through three games. He'll look to make more of an impact in Week 5 against Indianapolis next Sunday.