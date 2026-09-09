Pittman (hamstring) didn't appear Wednesday on the Steelers' first Week 1 injury report, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Pittman and DK Metcalf (undisclosed) missed time in training camp and the preseason due to their injuries, but the Steelers will have both of their top wideouts available heading into Sunday's season opener versus the Falcons. With running back Kenny Gainwell moving on to Tampa Bay this offseason after a 73-catch season with Pittsburgh in 2025, Pittman will be a strong candidate to absorb some of the vacated short- and intermediate-area targets from quarterback Aaron Rodgers.