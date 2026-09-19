Pittman (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at New England, Burt Lauten of the Steelers' official site reports.

Pittman opened Week 2 prep with a limited practice Wednesday due to a foot injury that then kept him out of drills entirely Thursday and Friday, leaving him questionable ahead of the weekend. The Steelers have opted to downgrade Pittman to out for Sunday, meaning Roman Wilson and rookie second-round pick Germie Bernard are in line for larger roles in the passing game behind No. 1 option DK Metcalf.