Pittman (foot) was seen using a scooter with his foot propped up in the Steelers' locker room Wednesday, Nick Farabaugh of PennLive.com reports.

With Pittman having already missed time recently due to a foot injury, it doesn't like he's past the issue despite playing in last Thursday night's loss to the Browns. The veteran receiver has been a non-factor in his short time with the Steelers, catching seven passes for 89 yards and no touchdowns on 12 targets across three games. Pittsburgh hosts Pittman's former Colts teammates on Sunday.