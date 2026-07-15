Steelers' Michael Pittman: Versatile role incoming?

Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy views Pittman as a versatile pass catcher capable of running the full route tree, Chris Harlan of TribLive reports.

Pittman joined Pittsburgh via trade from the Colts back in March, and it seems his fit in McCarthy's offense will extend beyond just providing Aaron Rodgers another big-bodied target opposite DK Metcalf. McCarthy's comments suggest Pittman will be moved around the formation and used at multiple depths of the field, giving him a chance not only to avoid being boxed into a possession-only role, but to potentially gain Rodgers' trust as a reliable fallback option. The 28-year-old's fantasy ceiling will still depend on Pittsburgh's quarterback play and target distribution, but a more varied route tree could help Pittman maintain steady weekly involvement in his first season with the Steelers.