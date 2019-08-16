Steelers' Micky Crum: Signs with Steelers

Crum signed a contract with the Steelers on Thursday.

Crum originally went undrafted out of Louisville and participated in the 49ers' rookie minicamp, but was unable to land with a squad until Thursday. The 23-year-old faces an uphill battle for a roster spot against six other tight ends, including breakout candidate Vance McDonald.

