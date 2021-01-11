Hilton (ankle) was able to return to Sunday's game against the Browns, Dale Lolley of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
Hilton's return had been questionable due to an ankle injury. His availability is a major boon to a Pittsburgh secondary that's already operating without Joe Haden (reserve/COVID-19).
More News
-
Steelers' Mike Hilton: Return questionable due to ankle•
-
Steelers' Mike Hilton: Quiet in Week 17•
-
Steelers' Mike Hilton: Tallies third interception of 2020•
-
Steelers' Mike Hilton: Returns to full practice•
-
Steelers' Mike Hilton: Slated to return Sunday•
-
Steelers' Mike Hilton: Unavailable Sunday•