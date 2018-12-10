Hilton led the team with eight tackles (six solo) including a sack, and he also recovered a fumble during Sunday's 24-21 loss to Oakland.

The sack was Hilton's first this season and his eight tackles were one shy of matching his single-game high. It still wasn't enough to avoid extending Pittsburgh's losing streak to three games and Week 15 won't be any easier against New England, who the Steelers last defeated in 2011.