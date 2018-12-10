Steelers' Mike Hilton: Best game this season
Hilton led the team with eight tackles (six solo) including a sack, and he also recovered a fumble during Sunday's 24-21 loss to Oakland.
The sack was Hilton's first this season and his eight tackles were one shy of matching his single-game high. It still wasn't enough to avoid extending Pittsburgh's losing streak to three games and Week 15 won't be any easier against New England, who the Steelers last defeated in 2011.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 reactions and early waivers
Miss anything on Sunday? Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know, with an...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...
-
Week 14 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has four low-owned options for you to consider in DFS this week.
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14