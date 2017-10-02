Hilton recorded four tackles (all solo), including a sack, and added an interception in Pittsburgh's 26-9 win over Baltimore on Sunday.

With Mike Mitchell (hamstring) inactive, Hilton was given an opportunity to see additional playing time, and he made the most of it, recording his first career sack and interception. He was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2016 by the Jaguars, who he will face in Week 5.