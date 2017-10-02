Steelers' Mike Hilton: Big game on Sunday
Hilton recorded four tackles (all solo), including a sack, and added an interception in Pittsburgh's 26-9 win over Baltimore on Sunday.
With Mike Mitchell (hamstring) inactive, Hilton was given an opportunity to see additional playing time, and he made the most of it, recording his first career sack and interception. He was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2016 by the Jaguars, who he will face in Week 5.
More News
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...