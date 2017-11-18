Steelers' Mike Hilton: Continues defensive contributions
Hilton totaled six tackles (four solo) and an interception in Thursday's 40-17 win over the Titans.
The first-year cornerback now has two interceptions this season, second only on the team to Ryan Shazier (three). He's also compiled 41 tackles, including a sack. His performance, combined with injuries to Joe Haden (leg) and Mike Mitchell (ankle), may give Hilton an opportunity for even more playing time the rest of the season.
