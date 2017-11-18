Hilton totaled six tackles (four solo) and an interception in Thursday's 40-17 win over the Titans.

The first-year cornerback now has two interceptions this season, second only on the team to Ryan Shazier (three). He's also compiled 41 tackles, including a sack. His performance, combined with injuries to Joe Haden (leg) and Mike Mitchell (ankle), may give Hilton an opportunity for even more playing time the rest of the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories