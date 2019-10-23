Hilton is still recovering from a calf injury sustained during Week 6, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Hilton apparently sustained the injury during the latter stages of the win over the Chargers, and he's still managing the injury after the bye week. Coach Mike Tomlin indicated Steven Nelson (groin) is nearing his return, which could be especially important should Hilton be unable to play Monday against the Dolphins.