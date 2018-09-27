Hilton's elbow injury is a hyper-extension, Joe Rutter of the Trib Live reports.

Hilton's injury was initially feared to be much more significant than a hyper-extension, which could theoretically allow him to suit up for Sunday's game against the Ravens. The starting slot cornerback was additionally spotted without a sling while watching Thursday's practice. Hilton's Week 4 status remains questionable, and if he's sidelined for any amount of time Cameron Sutton would replace him in the starting lineup.

