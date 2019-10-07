Steelers' Mike Hilton: Ends drought with interception
Hilton recorded four tackles (all solo) and an interception in Sunday's 26-23 overtime loss to the Ravens.
Hilton earned his first interception this season -- and his first in his last 17 games dating back to last season -- grabbing a Lamar Jackson pass intended Seth Roberts. While Hilton has struggled to do much when on the field the Pittsburgh defense is tied for the league lead with 12 takeaways this season.
