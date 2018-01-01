Hilton, who recorded five tackles (four solo) in Sunday's win over the Browns, finishes up the 2017 season with 64 tackles (48 solo), including four sacks playing in all 16 games.

Hilton had a solid rookie campaign, highlighted by his three-sack game against Houston on Christmas Day. An exclusive-rights free agent, his price tag suggests he will return in 2018.

