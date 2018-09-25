Hilton totaled five tackles (four solo), an interception and a fumble recovery in Monday's 30-27 win over the Buccaneers.

Hilton recovered a Chris Godwin fumble deep in Buccaneer territory to set-up a touchdown. Then, with Pittsburgh leading 16-7 and Tampa Bay driving, Hilton intercepted a Ryan Fitzpatrick pass intended for DeSean Jackson for his first pick of the season. Despite allowing 27 points, the Pittsburgh defense forced four turnovers, including three first-half interceptions.