Steelers' Mike Hilton: Huge effort in win
Hilton totaled five tackles (four solo), an interception and a fumble recovery in Monday's 30-27 win over the Buccaneers.
Hilton recovered a Chris Godwin fumble deep in Buccaneer territory to set-up a touchdown. Then, with Pittsburgh leading 16-7 and Tampa Bay driving, Hilton intercepted a Ryan Fitzpatrick pass intended for DeSean Jackson for his first pick of the season. Despite allowing 27 points, the Pittsburgh defense forced four turnovers, including three first-half interceptions.
