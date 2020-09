Hilton led the defense with eight tackles (all solo) and an interception during Sunday's 28-21 win over the Texans.

The fourth-year defensive back recorded his first interception this season -- and the fifth of his career -- returning a Deshaun Watson pass intended for Kenny Stills at the Pittsburgh 13-yard line to keep the deficit at 21-20. The Steelers converted the turnover into a touchdown, giving them their first 3-0 start since 2010.