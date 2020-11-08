site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Steelers' Mike Hilton: Inactive Week 9
Hilton (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The 26-year-old was listed as doubtful for Sunday's game, so it's no surprise he's sitting out at Dallas. Cameron Sutton is expected to work as the nickel corner in Hilton's absence.
