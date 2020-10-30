Hilton (shoulder) was back at practice as a limited participant Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Mike Tomlin indicated at the onset of the practice week that we would see Hilton at some point, though it's not yet certain he will be ready to suit up Sunday against rival Baltimore. Hilton sat out Week 7's battle of AFC undefeated teams against Tennessee, but with a limited session at midweek, there's at least a reasonable chance of him suiting up versus the Ravens' eighth-ranked scoring offense.