Steelers' Mike Hilton: Monster game keeps home-field hopes alive
Hilton collected six tackles (all solo) including three sacks in Monday's 34-6 win at Houston.
The rookie had his best game of the season, leading a swarming defense that recorded seven sacks. With the possibility of home-field advantage in the playoffs, Pittsburgh will look to help Cleveland, who they defeated 21-18 in Week 1, complete their winless season. A Pittsburgh win combined with a New England loss would give the Steelers, currently the number two seed in the AFC, home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
