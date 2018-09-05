Hilton (lower body) is expected back at practice this week and has a chance to play in Sunday's divisional tilt with the Browns, Ray Fittipaldo of The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports,

Hilton seems like he's trending towards Week 1 availability which would give the Steelers added depth at the two corner spots. It's unlikely he'll see much action, if any, on the defensive side of the ball, but Hilton should be of service on special teams.