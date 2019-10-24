Play

Hilton (calf) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Hilton appears back to full health coming off Pittsburgh's bye week. With Steven Nelson and Joe Haden both also healthy, Hilton is set to play a reserve role versus the Dolphins on Monday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories