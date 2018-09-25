Steelers' Mike Hilton: Nursing elbow injury
Hilton suffered an elbow injury in Monday's win over the Buccaneers, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Hilton had a monster outing in Monday's victory, recovering a fumble and intercepting a Ryan Fitzpatrick pass. However, it appears the defensive back suffered an elbow injury in the process. It's unclear exactly how severe the ailment is, but another update should come once the Steelers release their first injury report of the week.
