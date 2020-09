Hilton led the defense with eight tackles (all solo) including a sack in Sunday's 26-21 win over the Broncos.

The eight tackles were one shy of matching his career-best of nine, which came in the second game of his rookie 2017 season. Hilton also recovered a fumble following a Bud Dupree sack of Drew Lock -- the first of seven by the Steelers -- with the other six coming against backup Jeff Driskel. Overall, the Pittsburgh defense was credited with 19 quarterback hits.