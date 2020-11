Hilton (shoulder) was limited in practice Friday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Brooke Pryor of ESPN NFL Nation reports.

Hilton was able to practice fully earlier this week, but it appears that the shoulder injury that has kept him off the field since Week 6 is still bothering him to some extent. The cornerback had been off to a tremendous start before getting hurt, with 29 tackles, three sacks and an interception in four games played.