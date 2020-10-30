Hilton (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Baltimore, Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Hilton's limited practice session Friday was just his second appearance on the practice field in the past two weeks, and it was reported earlier in the week that he's unlikely to suit up, so he seems to have less than a 50/50 chance to play. If Hilton can't go, safety Cameron Sutton could slide into the nickel cornerback role.