Steelers' Mike Hilton: Questionable to return to Monday's contest
Hilton is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Buccaneers with an elbow injury.
Hilton recorded one interception and four tackles before exiting. Coty Sensabaugh figures to see an expanded role in the Steelers secondary as long as Hilton remains out.
