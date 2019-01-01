Hilton had one tackle (solo) during Sunday's 16-13 win over Cincinnati.

The second-year defensive back experienced a slight decline over his rookie year, but still finished the 2018 season with 57 tackles including one sack, adding two fumble recoveries and one interception in 15 games. Hilton is an exclusive restricted free agent and his play the past two years should merit consideration from the Pittsburgh front office to be resigned.

More News
Our Latest Stories