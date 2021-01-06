Hilton recorded one assisted tackle in Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Browns.
The Steelers rested Hilton for a significant portion of Sunday's game against Cleveland, and he didn't generate much production as a result. The 26-year-old missed four weeks due to a shoulder injury this year but still finished with a career-high three interceptions. He also totaled 51 tackles (42 solo), including three sacks, seven pass defenses and two fumble recoveries during his fourth year in the league. He should be well rested ahead of the playoffs prior to hitting free agency during the offseason.
