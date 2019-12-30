Hilton had three tackles (two solo) including a half sack in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Ravens.

The restricted free agent finishes the season with 65 tackles including 1.5 sacks. Hilton also had an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 16 games. The Steelers will need to make salary cap room if they want to retain Hilton's services -- he is one of 19 free agents heading in to 2020.