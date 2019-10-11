Hilton (foot) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chargers, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

The 25-year-old was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant, but he practiced fully Friday to avoid the questionable tag. Hilton could see increased defensive reps Sunday if Steven Nelson (groin) is unable to suit up.

