Play

The Steelers are giving Hilton a second-round tender, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hilton has missed just one game since being drafted by the Steelers in 2017. He started eight of 16 games last season and accumulated 65 tackles (44 solo) in the process. The 26-year-old also added 1.5 sacks and an interception.

More News
Our Latest Stories