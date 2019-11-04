Steelers' Mike Hilton: Records first sack of season
Hilton totaled six tackles (all solo) including a sack in Sunday's 26-24 win over the Colts.
Hilton had been relatively quiet on defense that past few games, but his season-high six tackles put him on pace to match his career-best 64 tackles from his rookie season in 2017, while the sack was his first of the year. Since dropping the first three games this season and allowing opponents to score an average of more than 28 points per game, the defense has stepped up and Pittsburgh has won four of the last five games, holding the opposition to an average of less than 17 points per game. Week 10 presents a challenge against a Rams offense that scores nearly 27 points per game.
