Hilton totaled six tackles (four solo) and an interception in Thursday's 40-17 win over the Titans.

The first-year cornerback now has two interceptions this season, second only to Ryan Shazier (three), to go with 41 tackles, including a sack. His performance, combined with injuries to Joe Haden (leg) and Mike Mitchell (ankle), may give Hilton an opportunity for even more playing time the rest of the season.