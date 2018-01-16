Steelers' Mike Hilton: Signs one-year extension
Hilton signed a one-year contract extension with the Steelers on Tuesday, the Steelers' official site reports.
Hilton played in all 16 regular season games for the Steelers this season, logging four starts. He recorded 64 tackles (48 solo), six passes defensed, four sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble on the year. Hilton sits behind Joe Haden and Artie Burns on the depth chart, but only 23, the young cornerback could potentially fly up the ranks in his second season with Pittsburgh.
More News
-
Steelers' Mike Hilton: Five tackles in season finale•
-
Steelers' Mike Hilton: Monster game keeps home-field hopes alive•
-
Steelers' Mike Hilton: Continues defensive contributions•
-
Steelers' Mike Hilton: Big game on Sunday•
-
Steelers' Mike Hilton: Leads defense with nine tackles•
-
Jaguars' Mike Hilton: Taken off PUP list•
-
Playoff challenge rankings update
Jamey Eisenberg updates the rankings for any Playoff Challenge leagues with the AFC and NFC...
-
SportsLine: Start Lewis, not Ertz
Computer model that has outperformed experts all season tells you who to target in postseason...
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Divisional round winners and losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the divisional round, with an eye on...
-
Divisional round injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Turner heads to Carolina to save Cam
In a look back at Norv Turner's last 12 years as a playcaller, Dave Richard draws conclusions...