Hilton signed a one-year contract extension with the Steelers on Tuesday, the Steelers' official site reports.

Hilton played in all 16 regular season games for the Steelers this season, logging four starts. He recorded 64 tackles (48 solo), six passes defensed, four sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble on the year. Hilton sits behind Joe Haden and Artie Burns on the depth chart, but only 23, the young cornerback could potentially fly up the ranks in his second season with Pittsburgh.