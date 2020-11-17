Hilton (shoulder) is expected to return for this Sunday's game versus the Jaguars, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Hilton has missed the last four games despite logging two full weeks of limited or full practices, and coach Mike Tomlin said he has "extreme optimism" that the cornerback will be cleared for Week 11. The 26-year-old gave up 167 passing yards in coverage through the first five games, but he makes the defense even more versatile, as he added three sacks and an interception in that stretch as well.