Hilton recorded four tackles (two solo), one interception, one fumble recovery and one pass defense in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Colts.

Despite missing four games due to a shoulder injury earlier this year, Hilton now has a career-high three interceptions with one week remaining in the regular season. Over 11 games in 2020, the 26-year-old has totaled 50 tackles (41 solo), including three sacks, three interceptions, seven pass defenses and two fumble recoveries.