Hilton had a team-leading eight tackles (all solo) and one sack in Sunday's 38-29 win over the Eagles.

Hilton led the Pittsburgh defense in tackles for a third consecutive week, while adding his third sack of the year Sunday. The 26-year-old has been one of the team's most consistent defenders over the first four weeks of the season, having recorded 29 tackles (27 solo) along with one interception.