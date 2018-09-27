Steelers' Mike Hilton: Wearing sling
Hilton (elbow) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Hilton sustained an elbow injury in Monday's win over the Buccaneers and was seen wearing a sling at practice Wednesday. The severity of the injury is not fully known but his status for Week 4 appears questionable at best.
