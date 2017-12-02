The Steelers have officially listed Mitchell (ankle) as doubtful for Monday's game against the Bengals, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Barring a quick recovery, Mitchell is unlikely to suit up Monday. An absence would mark his third missed game of the season. J.J. Wilcox and Robert Golden would figure to see increased roles should he indeed miss the game.

