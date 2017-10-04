Steelers' Mike Mitchell: Full practice participant
Mitchell (hamstring) practiced Wednesday without limitations.
Mitchell was absent from the Steelers' Week 4 win over the Ravens, but he'll be ready for Sunday against the Jaguars. This week's matchup bodes well for the Pittsburgh, as it'll enjoy its first home matchup since Week 2 against Minnesota. However, Mitchell has shown inconsistencies with his tackle totals this season, bottoming out at just two tackles in each of the first two weeks, then racking up nine in Week 3. Jags' quarterback Blake Bortles reps a brutal completion percentage of 54.5 percent, though, so if Mitchell could snag a pick it could make deploying him worth it.
