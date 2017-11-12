Mitchell is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Colts due to an ankle injury.

Mitchell was nursing an Achilles injury ahead of Sunday's game, which should make fantasy owners worry about his long-term health. The veteran safety has 32 tackles (20 solo) and two pass breakups through seven games this season, and J.J. Wilcox will likely slot into his role for the time being.

