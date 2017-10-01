Play

Mitchell (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's tilt against the Ravens, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Mitchell was limited in practice all week due to his hamstring injury. Fortunately for Pittsburgh, fellow starting safety Sean Davis (hamstring) is playing. Look for Robert Golden or J.J. Wilcox to slide into the starting lineup in place of Mitchell.

