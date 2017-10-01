Steelers' Mike Mitchell: Inactive Sunday
Mitchell (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's tilt against the Ravens, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Mitchell was limited in practice all week due to his hamstring injury. Fortunately for Pittsburgh, fellow starting safety Sean Davis (hamstring) is playing. Look for Robert Golden or J.J. Wilcox to slide into the starting lineup in place of Mitchell.
More News
-
Steelers' Mike Mitchell: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Steelers' Mike Mitchell: Nursing hamstring injury•
-
Steelers' Mike Mitchell: Nine tackles in OT loss•
-
Steelers' Mike Mitchell: Absent from injury report•
-
Steelers' Mike Mitchell: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Steelers' Mike Mitchell: Eight tackles Sunday•
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 DFS Rankings
Heath Cummings says Joe Mixon is going to run all over the Browns and Deshaun Watson will build...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Carr
Advanced computer model says bench Derek Carr and start Charles Clay this week.
-
Ty Montgomery injury updates
Packers coach Mike McCarthy believes Ty Montgomery still has a shot to play Week 5, hurting...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (NFC home games)
Finishing up our Week 4 game previews, we dive into the NFC home games and recap Bears-Pac...