Steelers' Mike Mitchell: Inactive Thursday
Mitchell (ankle) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Titans.
Mitchell will miss his second game this season after injuring his ankle last Sunday against the Colts. Fourth-year safety J.J. Wilcox will likely get the spot start in Mitchell's absence.
