Steelers' Mike Mitchell: Injures right ankle
Mitchell is questionable to return to Sunday's game in Detroit after suffering a right ankle injury.
Mitchell exited in the second half after accruing six combined tackles. His departure thrusts J.J. Wilcox into an expanded role.
More News
-
Steelers' Mike Mitchell: Strong showing in return to action•
-
Steelers' Mike Mitchell: Full practice participant•
-
Steelers' Mike Mitchell: Inactive Sunday•
-
Steelers' Mike Mitchell: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Steelers' Mike Mitchell: Nursing hamstring injury•
-
Steelers' Mike Mitchell: Nine tackles in OT loss•
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...