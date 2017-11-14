Steelers' Mike Mitchell: Limited Tuesday
Mitchell (ankle) was limited in practice Tuesday, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Mitchell was nursing an Achilles injury last week in practice and then was forced out of Sunday's win over the Colts due to an ankle issue, so it's safe to say the veteran defensive back is feeling a little beat up at this point in the season. Mitchell has not missed a contest all season, but the quick turnaround of Thursday night's game against the Titans could put that streak in jeopardy. If he is sidelined, look for J.J. Wilcox to pick up the spot start.
