Mitchell recorded nine tackles (eight solo) in Pittsburgh's 23-17 overtime loss to Chicago on Sunday.

The nine tackles more than doubled Mitchell's total from the previous two games, and were his most in a game since November 2012. As good as he has been in his career, Mitchell's fantasy value is now limited, as he has just five interceptions and no sacks in his last 50 games.

