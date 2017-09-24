Steelers' Mike Mitchell: Nine tackles in OT loss
Mitchell recorded nine tackles (eight solo) in Pittsburgh's 23-17 overtime loss to Chicago on Sunday.
The nine tackles more than doubled Mitchell's total from the previous two games, and were his most in a game since November 2012. As good as he has been in his career, Mitchell's fantasy value is now limited, as he has just five interceptions and no sacks in his last 50 games.
More News
-
Steelers' Mike Mitchell: Absent from injury report•
-
Steelers' Mike Mitchell: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Steelers' Mike Mitchell: Eight tackles Sunday•
-
Steelers' Mike Mitchell: Absent from injury report•
-
Steelers' Mike Mitchell: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Steelers' Mike Mitchell: First interception this season in win•
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...