Steelers' Mike Mitchell: Nursing hamstring injury
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin relayed Tuesday that Mitchell is still nursing a hamstring injury, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
It's unclear if Mitchell, who notched a season-high nine tackles while playing 55 snaps in the Week 3 loss to the Bears, aggravated what has been a nagging hamstring injury since the start of the season, or if he's simply managing soreness. If it's the latter, Mitchell would seemingly have a good chance to play Sunday against the Ravens, but more clarity on that front won't come until the Steelers hold their first official practice of the week Wednesday.
