Mitchell (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Mitchell was a limited participant in Friday's practice, and he'll likely need to test out his hamstring in pregame warmups before his status becomes official. Fellow starting safety Sean Davis is dealing with an ankle injury and is also questionable, leaving the Steelers with a potentially thin secondary for Sunday's contest.

